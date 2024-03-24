Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has condemned the Bihar government's directive mandating teachers to work on the day of Holi this year. Yadav, expressing concern over the unprecedented decision, emphasised the traditional significance of Holi in Bihar and the importance of family time during the festival. Calling for the Chief Minister's intervention, Yadav highlighted the discomfort caused to teachers who are now compelled to be away from their families on this festive occasion. NDA Seat-Sharing Deal in Bihar for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Finalised; BJP to Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag Paswan's LJP 5.

No Holiday for Teachers on Holi

NDA की बिहार सरकार के आदेशानुसार शिक्षकों को होली के दिन भी उपस्थित रहना है। बिहार में ऐसा पहले कभी नहीं हुआ कि होलिकोत्सव अथवा होली अवकाश के दिन जब पूरा राज्य होली मना रहा होगा, तब शिक्षक अपने परिवार से दूर रहेंगे। CM को इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/R3yi9K8TB8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 24, 2024

