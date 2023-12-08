Indian philanthropist and author Sudha Murty visited the new parliament building in New Delhi today, i.e. on Friday, December 8. “It is so beautiful...No words to describe. I wanted to see this for a long time. It was a dream come true today.” Lauding the newly constructed parliament, Murty stated, “It is beautiful...It's art, culture, Indian history - everything is beautiful.” Sudha Murty Reveals Her '10 Downing Street' Address Stunned UK Immigration Officer, Says 'No One Believes a Simple Lady Can Be Mother-in-Law of British PM'.

Sudha Murty Visits New Parliament Building in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | As Sudha Murty visits the Parliament, she says, "It is so beautiful...No words to describe. I wanted to see this for a long time. It was a dream come true today. It is beautiful...It's art, culture, Indian history - everything is beautiful..." pic.twitter.com/P2kKp2Wj2o — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

