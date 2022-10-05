Will an Indian win Nobel Peace Prize 2022? As the world observes the Nobel Prize week, the question looms as to whether an Indian can win a Nobel Prize. Harsh Mander, Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have been nominated in the Peace Research Institute Oslo's Director Henrik Urdal's list of "worthy candidates"/"worthy recipients" for this year's Nobel Prize. All three - Harsh Mander, Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have been shortlisted for the Henrik Urdal's 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. A note on the official website reads, "Mander is an important voice for religious tolerance and dialogue, and his campaign an important rallying point for those who oppose interreligious conflict and violence."

On the other hand, the website also states, "Other worthy candidates for a prize focused on combating religious extremism and intolerance in India are Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha, the co-founders of Alt News, a fact-checking site making significant contributions to debunking misinformation aimed at vilifying Muslims in India."

