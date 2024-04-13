A disturbing incident involving a group of young boys thrashing another boy has been going viral on social media. The incident, which was captured on video, shows the boys dragging the victim out of a parked car and beating him up. The video has since gone viral. The exact date of the incident is yet to be confirmed. The victim, reportedly a student of Amity University in Noida, was assaulted near Gate no 5 of the university. The video, which lasts approximately 47 seconds, begins with three boys seemingly engaged in a discussion with someone inside a white Toyota Fortuner parked on the side of the street. The situation quickly escalated, with the boys dragging the individual from the car and pushing him onto the road. Another man joins and trio and later victim can be seen being kicked and beaten up. Later in the video, a girl emerges from the car and assists the boy in recovering from the assault. Noida Brawl Video: Amity University Students Injured in Attack by Carjackers, Two Arrested.

Noida Brawl Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)