In a shocking incident, a third-year student studying BA Sociology at Greater Noida's Shiv Nadar University shot dead his female classmate and then died by suicide in his room on Thursday. The two deceased were identified as Anuj Singh and Neha. They both were caught on camera talking in front of the dining hall and later hugged. Following this, the shooter went to his room and killed himself. Further investigation into the case is underway. Noida Shocker: Man Mercilessly Thrashes Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute, Disturbing Video of Assault Surfaces Online.

Noida Shocker:

Anuj Singh, a third year BA sociology student at Shiv Nadar university in Noida shot dead a girl student outside Dining hall and later killed self in his hostel room. pic.twitter.com/Qe2NLdLKQW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2023

Student Shoots Dead Female Classmate:

