A man has been booked for engaging into acts of hooliganism in Noida's sector 56. In a recently surfaced video, the man can be seen trashing a woman's home and reportedly hitting her in a rage. The accused has been further captured on camera tossing potted plants into the victim's home to cause a commotion and smashing the household gate with his bare hands out of wrath. The reason behind the incident is unknown. Noida Shocker: Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam's Phone Snatched While Doing Facebook Live (Watch Video).

Man Throws Potted Plants at Woman's Home, Breaks Gate

