Three accused, identified as Sumit Singh, Sushant Verma, and Shivam Singh, were apprehended by Uttar Pradesh Police for the murder of Yash Mittal during a party in Amroha. The suspects fired at police during their arrest and sustained injuries in retaliatory fire. Investigations reveal they sent a ransom message from Mittal's phone to mislead authorities. The victim's body was found buried 5-6 feet deep in the forests of Tigriya Amroha. Additionally, police recovered three pistols, live cartridges, used cartridges, and a motorcycle from the suspects. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Missing BBA Student Found in Amroha, Four Arrested for Murder (Watch Video).

Noida Police Apprehend Three Accused After Retaliatory Fire

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest the three accused of Yash Mittal, the student from Greater Noida who was murdered by his friends during a party in Amroha. Police say that the accused fired at the police and were injured in retaliatory fire. The accused Sumit Singh,… pic.twitter.com/nQQoNUlgJz — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

