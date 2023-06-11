President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Novak Djokovic for winning his third French Open title and 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title. Taking to Twitter, President Droupadi Murmu said that she share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom she got to spend a memorable time a few days ago. "Novak Djokovic is an inspiring icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success," she said. Earlier, Novak created history after he surpassed Rafael Nadal, who was on top of the list with 22 grand slam titles. History Made! Novak Djokovic Overtakes Rafael Nadal To Become First Man To Win 23 Grand Slam Titles.

"I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend memorable time a few days ago. Novak Djokovic is an inspiring icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success," tweets President Droupadi Murmu as she congratulates Novak… https://t.co/Jy8FOKcWiJ pic.twitter.com/o6pyyghaF7 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Congratulations to @DjokerNole for winning the men’s singles final at the French Open that makes him the winner of the largest number of men’s Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend memorable time a… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 11, 2023

