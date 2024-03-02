Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launches National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC), the Umbrella organisation for the Urban Cooperative banks on Saturday, March 2, 2024. During the event, Shah said, “Till the time there is no cooperation between corporators in cooperative this will never work. In my whole life, I was never connected with Urban Cooperative Bank, however, during the Gujarat crisis I got the chance to work. Back then, if Umbrella organisations were available, the banks would not faced such a downfall.” After 20 years of struggle, today the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Cooperation has been finally established, he added. RBI Issues Draft Norms on Prudential Exposure Limits for Cooperative Banks.

Home Minister Amit Shah Launches NUCFDC

