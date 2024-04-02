The Congress party on Tuesday, April 2, released its list of 49 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Odisha. The list of 49 candidates for the Vidhan Sabha polls in Odisha includes names such as Anil Meher from Patnagarh, Tuleswar Naik from Junagarh, Prativa Kanhar from Phulbani and Mangu Khila from Chitraknda seats. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) re-nominated 21 of its 22 sitting MLAs in Odisha while announcing the list of candidates for 112 of the 147 Assembly constituencies in the state. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases List of 112 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Fields Jayanta Kumar Sarangi From Puri; Check Full List Here.

Congress Releases List of Candidates for Odisha Polls

Congress releases a list of 49 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/iKTRmWfOZu — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

