The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday announced the sixth list of Assembly candidates for the Odisha assembly elections 2024. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the list of candidates via a video message today. While Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini, who recently joined the ruling party, will contest from Barchana, Ganeswar Behera has got BJD ticket for the Kendrapara Assembly seat. Odisha: BJD Declares Fresh List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly Polls (Watch Video).

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

#WATCH | Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announces the 6th list of candidates for Odisha Assembly Elections (Source-BJD) pic.twitter.com/wGLRzSMY8X — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

