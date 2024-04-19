Several people are feared missing after a boat overturned in the Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Jharsuguda region on Friday, April 19, 2024. A search and rescue operation is underway. “I am mobilising all resources to the spot,” Jharsuguda DM Aboli Sunil Naravane told the news agency ANI. More details are awaited. Odisha Boat Capsize: At least 6 killed 12 Rescued from Chilika Lake.

Odisha Boat Capsize Video

#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha: DM Aboli Sunil Naravane says, "I am mobilising all resources..." pic.twitter.com/m2HsnG0p8S — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

