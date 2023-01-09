Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati was caught on camera blowing flying kisses at his wife Minakhi Bahinipati at a public event. Bahinipati is a member of the assembly from the Jeypore constituency in Odisha. In the video, the politician can be seen wearing a garland to his wife. However, he later indulges in PDA. This is not the first time Bahinipati has made news for his kisses. Earlier, the Congress MLA was seen blowing kisses at Odisha Assembly speaker SN Patro inside the house. Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati Blows a Flying Kiss to Speaker SN Patro in Odisha Assembly.

Odisha Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati Indulges in PDA:

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati Blows Flying Kisses:

He is Jeypore (Koraput) MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and She is her wife Minakhi Bahinipati. Never seen any husband trying so hard to impress his wife in public place. Such a lovely moment 😊 https://t.co/HyPQWWaieN — Sushree sangita dash (@Sushree_journo) January 9, 2023

