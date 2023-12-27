An elephant lost its life on NH-49 near Kantabada after colliding with a truck during the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, in Odisha's Keonjhar. The unfortunate event was captured in a video shared by the news agency PTI, revealing the carcass of the elephant on the roadside as an individual inspected the aftermath. Odisha Road Accident: Eight Dead, 12 Injured After Speeding Van Hits Parked Truck in Ghatagaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Elephant Killed on NH-49 in Odisha

VIDEO | An elephant died while crossing NH-49 near Kantabada after being struck by a truck in Odisha's Keonjhar in the wee hours of Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/pEtPqAW060 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

