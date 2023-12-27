In an unfortunate incident in Odisha, a tourist bus fell into a gorge today, December 27. As per news agency ANI, 32 people were injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge near Brahmnigaon police limits. Soon after the incident came to light, police from Brahmanigaon and Daringbadi along with the fire brigade reached the spot to rescue the injured people. Officials said that the tourist bus was from West Bengal. Odisha Road Accident: Eight Including Three Women Die in Road Mishap in Keonjhar, CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 3 Lakh Compensation.

Tourist Bus Falls Into Gorge

#WATCH | Kandhamal, Odisha: 32 people were injured as a tourist bus fell into a gorge near Brahmnigaon police limits. Police from Brahmanigaon and Daringbadi along with the fire brigade reached the spot to rescue the injured. The tourist bus was from West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/bIJUnSk0U9 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

