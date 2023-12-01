In a tragic road accident, eight people lost their lives and 12 were injured after a speeding van reportedly collided with a parked truck near Ghatagaon Tarini temple in Keonjhar district, Odisha on Thursday night, November 30. A video of the aftermath of the incident was shared by news agency ANI. As per Keonjhar district collector, Ashish Thakare the accident took place on National Highway 20 near Balijodi village. "11 of the 12 injured are being treated in the district hospital, while one is being treated in Ghatagaon CHC", he added. As per ETV Bharat sources, the van rammed into the truck while on its way to Ghatagaon Tarini temple. Further details in the matter are awaited. Odisha Road Accident: Engineering Student Crushed to Death After Being Hit by Truck in Bhubaneswar.

#WATCH | Ashish Thakare, Keonjhar Collector says, "This incident happened near Ghatagaon on National Highway, 8 people died and 12 injured..." https://t.co/qGSNzXWTzX pic.twitter.com/sfkDM56OEp — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

