Odisha: STF Team, Forest Officials Recover Pangolin From Possession of Man in Khariar, Case Registered (Watch Video)

The Special Task Force (STF), along with forest officials of Khariar Forest Division, conducted a raid and arrested a wildlife criminal, Ranjan Kumar Sahu and recovered one pangolin from his possession on Tuesday, October 31. The pangolin was handed over to (Divisional Forest Officer) DFO in Khariar, and a case has been registered against Sahu. For the not known, the unlawful hunting, trafficking, and black market selling of pangolins, their parts, or items produced from them is known as the pangolin trade. Pangolins are said to be the most trafficked animal in the world, making up to 20% of the whole illicit wildlife trade. Odisha: Police Seizes One Live Pangolin in Kandhamal, Two Arrested.

STF Team, Forest Officials Recover Pangolin From Possession of Man in Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha | A team of STF, with the help of forest officials of Khariar Forest Division, conducted a raid and arrested a wildlife criminal, Ranjan Kumar Sahu and recovered one pangolin from his possession. Case registered and the pangolin handed over to DFO, Khariar.… pic.twitter.com/EClxzNB3w7 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

