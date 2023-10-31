Odisha: STF Team, Forest Officials Recover Pangolin From Possession of Man in Khariar, Case Registered (Watch Video)

The pangolin was handed over to (Divisional Forest Officer) DFO in Khariar, and a case has been registered against accused Ranjan Kumar Sahu.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 31, 2023 04:30 PM IST

The Special Task Force (STF), along with forest officials of Khariar Forest Division, conducted a raid and arrested a wildlife criminal, Ranjan Kumar Sahu and recovered one pangolin from his possession on Tuesday, October 31. The pangolin was handed over to (Divisional Forest Officer) DFO in Khariar, and a case has been registered against Sahu. For the not known, the unlawful hunting, trafficking, and black market selling of pangolins, their parts, or items produced from them is known as the pangolin trade. Pangolins are said to be the most trafficked animal in the world, making up to 20% of the whole illicit wildlife trade. Odisha: Police Seizes One Live Pangolin in Kandhamal, Two Arrested.

STF Team, Forest Officials Recover Pangolin From Possession of Man in Odisha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

You might also like
Kartika Brata 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Beautiful Art Sculpture Dedicated to Lord Jagannath at Puri (See Pic)
Viral

Kartika Brata 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Beautiful Art Sculpture Dedicated to Lord Jagannath at Puri (See Pic)
How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Viral

Kartika Brata 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Beautiful Art Sculpture Dedicated to Lord Jagannath at Puri (See Pic)
How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Cyclone Hamoon Update: Cyclonic Storm Lay Centered Over Bangladesh Coast; to Weaken Into Deep Depression in Next Six Hours, Says IMD
News

Cyclone Hamoon Update: Cyclonic Storm Lay Centered Over Bangladesh Coast; to Weaken Into Deep Depression in Next Six Hours, Says IMD
How To Watch Odisha FC vs Maziya Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of AFC Cup 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Odisha FC vs Maziya Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of AFC Cup 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Odisha FC vs Maziya Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of AFC Cup 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST
Google Trends Google Trends
Halloween
100K+ searches
Mahmudullah
20K+ searches
Apple event
10K+ searches
Indira Gandhi death
10K+ searches
Leopard In Bangalore
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
Google Trends Google Trends
Halloween
100K+ searches
Mahmudullah
20K+ searches
Apple event
10K+ searches
Indira Gandhi death
10K+ searches
Leopard In Bangalore
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma