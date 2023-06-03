Around 16 trains were cancelled, while three were diverted, and one was rescheduled following the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday in which 288 people were killed. The South Eastern Railway cancelled trains such as the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express journey commencing o­n June 3. Odisha Sampark Kranti Express was rescheduled. Scroll down to check the complete list. Odisha Train Accident: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted After Major Mishap in Balasore; Check Full List Here.

South Eastern Route Affected:

