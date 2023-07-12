In the latest development in the Odisha train accident, seven Railway staff including the three employees who were earlier arrested have been suspended. The news was confirmed by South-Eastern Railway GM Anil Kumar Mishra. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday started interrogation of three Railways officials who were arrested in connection with the Balasore triple train accident. On Friday, the CBI arrested senior section engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer (signal) Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar under sections 304 and 201 of IPC and Section 153 of the Railways Act, 1989. At least 293 people lost their lives and over 1,000 others were injured after the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train collided with each other in Odisha's Balasore on June 2. Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Begins Interrogation of Three Arrested Railways Officials in Balasore Triple Train Tragedy.

Seven Railway Employees Suspended in Odisha Train Accident

#OdishaTrainTragedy: Seven Railway staff including the three employees, who were earlier arrested, suspended, informs South-Eastern Railway GM Anil Kumar Mishra #Odisha pic.twitter.com/MbL6jHYNsp — OTV (@otvnews) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)