The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Chandigarh recently imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Flipkart, OnePlus and a mobile phone retailer for selling a used phone as a brand new one. The fine of Rs 30,000 was in addition to a direction to refund to the complainant the entire amount paid for the used phone. The commission observed while hearing a complaint by one Ashwani Chawla, who ordered a new OnePlus 11R 5G through Flipkart on July 17, 2023, via a seller named Bathla Teletech. "Record showed that the subject product was received from Opposite Party No.1 (Flipkart) as a brand new handset on 17.07.2023, while the service record dated 08.08.2023 (Annexure C-3) makes it evidently clear that as per the online mobile data system of the service centre, the date of activation of the product was 02.03.2023," the commission stated. Chandigarh: Consumer Court Orders Air India to Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation to Elderly Couple for Making Them Sit on Broken Business Class Seats During Long Journey.

Used Phone Sold As Brand New

Consumer court slaps ₹30,000 fine on Flipkart, OnePlus for selling used phone as brand new report by @satyendra_w https://t.co/29zkkAV01E — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 27, 2024

