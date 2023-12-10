Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman is set to embark on his first state visit to India on December 16, 2023, at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. This visit, accompanied by a distinguished delegation comprising senior Ministers and officials, signifies a pivotal moment in the diplomatic ties between the two nations. Sultan Haitham will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Murmu and PM Narendra Modi will greet him during his stay. The itinerary includes bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister and an honorary luncheon in his honour. ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth’ To Be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on December 11.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's First State Visit to India

At the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, Head of State of Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will visit India on 16 December 2023 for a State visit. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior Ministers and officials: MEA (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zCeyi20uCl — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

Ceremonial Welcome and Bilateral Discussions

This first state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman. On 16 December 2023, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will be received by President and the Prime… pic.twitter.com/qO4xJe5uhs — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

