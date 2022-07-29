On the Occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated people, organizations & communities around the world who are relentlessly working towards protecting the Tigers. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his regards & further described India's contribution towards the same. PM tweeted, 'It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection.'

Check PM Modi's Tweet

On International Tiger Day, I laud all those who are actively working to protect the tiger. It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection. pic.twitter.com/JlF8dQ3cxn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022

