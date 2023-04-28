The Indian Air Force rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, about 40 km North of Khartoum. The passengers included patients, pregnant woman, besides those who had no means to reach Port Sudan. The daring operation was carried out on the night of 27 and 28 April by a C-130J aircraft of the IAF. Operation Kaveri: 326 Indians Arrive in Jeddah From Sudan, on Their Way to India.

Operation Kaveri in Sudan:

#SudanConflict | In a daring operation carried out on the night of 27/28 Apr 2023, a C-130J aircraft of the IAF rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum. The passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady;… pic.twitter.com/gTQv0w8Pul — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)