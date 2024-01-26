Padma Shri Awards 2024: Meet Tribal Welfare Worker Jageshwar Yadav Who Dedicated His Life to Uplift Marginalized Birhor Pahadi Korwa Community (Watch Video)

This year's list of Padma Awardees has 132 names, including two duo instances (a duo case counts the award as one).

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 26, 2024 03:21 PM IST

On Thursday, January 25, the government announced recipients of this year's Padma awards, one of India's highest civilian distinctions. This year's list of Padma Awardees has 132 names, including two duo instances (a duo case counts the award as one). One of the awardees, Jageshwar Yadav, a Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur in Chhattisgarh, has been making headlines since the list was revealed. Yadav has dedicated his life to the upliftment of marginalized Birhor Pahadi Korwa people. He has been awarded with Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Tribal PVTG). While talking to the news agency ANI, Yadav said, “I started working for the Birhor community in 1980. I discontinued my education to work for them.” Gallantry Awards 2024: Army Doctor Gets Kirti Chakra Posthumously for Saving Lives in Fire; Kashmiri Paratrooper for Bravery in Rajouri. 

Tribal Welfare Worker Jageshwar Yadav

