A rogue drone entering from Pakistan side was intercepted with firing by alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Amritsar Sector, reported ANI citing BSF. "On being fired, the drone returned back to Pakistan side. Search operation underway. More details follow," said BSF Punjab Frontier. Punjab: BSF Troops Shoot Down Pakistani Drone in Amritsar, Recover Contraband.

Pakistan Drone Intercepted:

