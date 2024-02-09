Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday claimed victory in national elections, saying that his political party has emerged as the largest in the vote and will discuss forming a coalition government. Sharif did not disclose how many seats his party had won and counting was still underway in the last few of the 265 seats that went to the polls. The latest count published by the election panel showed his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning 42 seats, much below the 133 mark needed to stake a claim to form a government. Pakistan Election Results 2024: Imran Khan’s Party-Backed Independent Candidates Lead in Polls With 55 Seats, PMLN Trails With 43 Seats.

Nawaz Sharif Claims Victory

Lahore | Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif says, "We congratulate you all because, with God's blessings, Pakistan Muslim League (N) has emerged as the largest party...We respect the mandate given to every party...We invite them to sit with us… pic.twitter.com/im2DqIDeRG — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

