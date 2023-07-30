At least 50 people were killed, and 80 others suffered injuries on Sunday in a suicide blast targeting the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar area. Now, a clip of the incident has surfaced online. The video shows moments before the deadly suicide bombing took place. Reports said that JUI-F Khar tehsil chief Maulana Ziaullah Jan was also killed in the attack. MNA Jamaluddin and former senator Abdur Rasheed were also present at the JUI-F workers' convention when the blast occurred. It was reported that Jamaluddin was safe after the blast. Pakistan Suicide Blast: At Least 35 Killed, 200 Injured in Suicide Bombing Targeting JUIF Workers in Bajaur (Watch Video).

Pakistan Suicide Blast Video

#BREAKING: This is the video of the moment Suicide explosion took place in Workers Convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Khar of Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 50 killed and more than 200 injured in the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility. pic.twitter.com/Nc2XqJo75F — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)