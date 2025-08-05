In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan reportedly indulged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, August 5. The incident coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. As per a report by the news agency PTI, the exchange of fire lasted for about 15 minutes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the Indian side during the brief exchange. Further details and official confirmation are awaited as the situation develops. Donald Trump Repeats Claim of Brokering Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Ceasefire Breach on Article 370 Day Abrogation Anniversary

Indian Army Retaliates to Pak Firing

