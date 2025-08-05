In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan reportedly indulged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, August 5. The incident coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. As per a report by the news agency PTI, the exchange of fire lasted for about 15 minutes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the Indian side during the brief exchange. Further details and official confirmation are awaited as the situation develops. Donald Trump Repeats Claim of Brokering Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, indulges in unprovoked firing in Poonch sector: Official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

Ceasefire Breach on Article 370 Day Abrogation Anniversary

#BREAKING: Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir on 6th Anniversary of Article 370 nullification. Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing for 15 minutes which was effectively retaliated by Indian Army. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 5, 2025

Indian Army Retaliates to Pak Firing

Indian Army retaliated to Pak ceasefire violation, firing exchange continued for 15 minutes, no report of any casualty: Official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

