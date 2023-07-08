The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that a Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace at 9:05 pm on Friday, July 7. BSF further said that the Pakistani drone was intercepted by BSF troops in Punjab. Officials of BSF said that the Pakistani drone was recovered during an intensive search operation by BSF in Rajoke village of Tarn Taran district. Pakistani Drone Shot Down in Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan UAV Carrying Suspected Narcotics Near International Border in Amritsar.

Pakistani Drone Intercepted by BSF Troops

A Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace at 9:05 pm on 7th July and was intercepted by BSF troops. Further, it has been recovered during an intensive search operation by BSF in Rajoke village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/LEj5vhuVUH — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

