The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has issued an order restricting non-Hindus from crossing beyond the flagpole at the Palani Murugan Temple. The petition for this order was filed by Senthilkumar, a resident of Palani. Previously, a notice board at the temple prohibited non-Hindus from entering, but it was removed by the current official. Senthilkumar’s petition sought to reinstate this notice. Judge Shrimati presided over the case and ordered the placement of banners within the temple premises to reinforce the entry prohibition for non-Hindus and those not adhering to Hindu beliefs. The court said temples are not tourist spots and even if one wanted to admire the architecture of the temple, entry should be restricted to the “kodimaram” or flag pole situated at the entrance of the temple. However, the restriction is limited to the area up to the flagpole, allowing non-Hindus to enter after registering their intention to have darshan. 'I Don't Know Hindi Language': Madras High Court Judge Says He Will Call IPC As IPC Only Even if It's Replaced With New Law.

Temple Not a Picnic Spot

Tamil Nadu | Madurai bench of the Madras High Court orders that non-Hindu are not allowed to cross the Palani Murugan Temple beyond the flagpole. Senthilkumar from Palani had filed a petition in the Court. The notice board at the temple, which prohibited non-Hindus from entering… — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

