The Gujarat Appellate Authority of Advance Ruling (AAAR) said that 18% GST is applicable on parathas. According to reports, the two-judge bench observed that parathas are different from plain chapatti or roti and cannot be treated as or covered under the category of plain chapatti or roti. Thus 18% GST is applicable to it. Punjab GST Collection Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore for First Time in First Six Months of FY23, Says Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

18% GST on Paratha:

अब परांठों पर लगेगा 18% GST Gujarat की Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling का फैसला कहा - 'परांठों और साधारण रोटी में काफी फर्क़' pic.twitter.com/UcojxNYcQG — News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 13, 2022

