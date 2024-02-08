Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the "White Paper on the Indian Economy" in both English and Hindi versions during today's February 8 Lok Sabha session. This move comes as part of the government's initiative to compare the economic performance of the Congress-led UPA government with that of the BJP-led NDA government over a span of 10 years. The session marks the last one before the upcoming general elections expected in April-May. This document aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Indian economy over the past decade under different administrations. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Lay White Paper on Indian Economy in Lok Sabha Today.

Nirmala Sitharaman Lays 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays on the Table a copy of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' today, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/oYFwUHtSeE — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

