The Indian Navy on Saturday said that the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the First batch of Agniveers is scheduled to take place at INS Chilka on Tuesday, March 28. The POP will mark the successful completion of training of close to 2600 Agniveers including 273 women Agniveers undergoing training at Chilka, officials of the Indian Navy said. Agniveers: Leading India into the 21st Century.

POP of the First Batch of Agniveers To Take Place on March 28

Passing Out Parade (POP) of the First batch of Agniveers is scheduled at INS Chilka on 28th March. The POP marks the successful completion of training of close to 2600 Agniveers including 273 women Agniveers undergoing training at Chilka: Indian Navy — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)