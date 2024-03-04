Pawan Bhadana, the owner of Dream Land Builder in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday, March 4, at his apartment in Sector 93 of Noida Phase-2. The exact reason for his drastic step remains unknown, but reports suggest that he had been distressed for quite some time. Purportedly, Bhadana was in severe debt, facing multiple legal cases, and the mounting stress led him to take his own life. Uttar Pradesh: Amitabh Kant Panel Report on Real Estate Offers Hope for 1.12 Lakh NOIDA Home Buyers.

Pawan Bhadana Commits Suicide

नोएडा में ड्रीम लैंड बिल्डर्स और 500 करोड़ के मालिक पवन भड़ाना ने की खुदकुशी ◆ उनके ऊपर लोगों के करोड़ों रुपए बकाया थे Pawan Bhadana | #PawanBhadana | Dreamland Builders pic.twitter.com/GHAXeCKWuJ — News24 (@news24tvchannel) March 4, 2024

