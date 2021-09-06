Former Pakistani cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have been appointed as interim coaches of Pakistan men's national team for the side's upcoming limited-over series against New Zealand. These reports have surfaced after their team coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their positions in the national squad on Monday. The white-ball series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin from September 17 in Rawalpindi.

