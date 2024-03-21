A peacock that died by electrocution was buried with state honours in Delhi. A heartwarming video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to the local reports, the peacock had come in contact with a live wire while flying and got electrocuted. The Delhi Police personnel took the peacock's body in custody and buried it with state honours in the Amar Colony area. It must be noted that the peacock is the National Bird of India. Delhi Airport Customs Officials Catch Four Indian Passengers Attempting to Smuggle 1.5 Lakh Peacock Feathers to Bangkok (See Pics).

Peacock Laid To Rest With State Honours

