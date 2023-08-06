In a deeply disturbing incident, two children were subjected to extreme brutality after being caught while attempting to enter a chicken farm in the Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. On suspicion of theft, the farm owner and his associates injected the kids with petrol and forced them to consume urine. Furthermore, their tormentors resorted to inserting chillies into their rectums before assaulting them. The police have arrested six persons in connection with the crime. Tribal Man Peed Upon in Uttar Pradesh Video: Miscreant Urinates In Tribal Youth's Mouth In Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested After Clip Goes Viral.

