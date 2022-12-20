Reacting to the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022, Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that people have given a mandate to BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in gram panchayat polls. "I want to assure people that under PM Modi's leadership, we will continue to serve people," he said. As per reports, the MVA has won 1,986 gram panchayats so far in Maharashtra while the BJP-BSS combine emerged victorious on 1,950 seats. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Close Contest Continues, MVA Wins 1,986 Local Bodies, BJP-BSS Bags 1,950.

We Will Continue To Serve People

People have given a mandate to BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in gram panchayat polls. I want to assure people that under PM Modi's leadership, we will continue to serve people: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/MTrUeTWXY9 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

