On his win from Hyderabad's Ghosha Mahal constituency, BJP Candidate T Raja Singh said that the people have given him a chance to serve them for third time. “The people have seen my work for the past 9 years. I have done development works of more than Rs 500 crores”, he added. The latter further said, “AIMIM, Congress and BRS used power, money and police to defeat me. They deliberately appointed such people at the polling booths that would slow down the voting... The people of all three states had decided that they didn't Congress or any other party.” Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is not going to form the government for the first time since Telangana was formed in 2014. BRS has accepted defeat, having lagged behind the Congress throughout the most of the day. The 119-member house, led by Congress, which has 64 members won, will elect the next administration. Only 39 seats were won by the incumbent BRS, 8 by the BJP, 7 by AIMIM, and 1 by the Communist Party of India. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Set to Form Government as it Crosses Majority Mark in State, Counting of Votes Underway.

BJP Candidate T Raja Singh on His Win From Ghosha Mahal

