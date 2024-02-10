In a recent address to the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the transformative changes that have taken place in the country over the past five years. He stated, “These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes.” The Prime Minister further noted that the country is experiencing this transformation through the 17th Lok Sabha. He expressed his firm belief that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha. Ram Temple Debate: PM Narendra Modi Strictly Followed ‘Yam Niyam’ for Full 11 Days, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks in Lok Sabha

