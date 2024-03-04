A phone snatching incident occurred in Delhi's Bindapur area on Monday, February 3. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The video footage shows three bike-borne miscreants fleeing after snatching a woman's phone near the Kiran Garden area. The incident occurred at around 8:30 in the morning. The police have launched a probe after the video of phone snatching surfaced on social media. Bizarre Robbery in Delhi! Two Bike-Borne Men Snatch Bag Containing Rs 50 Lakhs From Cash Collecting Agent Near Monastery Market.

Phone Snatching in Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)