Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Gautam Buddha to India, 127 years after they were taken abroad during the colonial era. Discovered in 1898 in Uttar Pradesh, the relics had resurfaced in an international auction earlier this year. In a post on X, PM Modi called it a proud and joyous moment for the nation’s cultural heritage. “These sacred relics highlight India’s deep-rooted connection with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings,” he said. The Prime Minister added that the government acted swiftly to bring the relics home and appreciated all those involved in the effort. The return marks a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to reclaim and preserve its rich historical and spiritual legacy. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Saawan’ Swipe at Opposition in Lok Sabha for Doubting Timing of ‘Operation Mahadev’.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Return of Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics After 127 Years

It may be recalled that the Piprahwa relics were discovered in 1898 but were taken away from India during the colonial period. When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2025

