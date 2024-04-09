On Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2024, a 15-year-old boy was mauled by his neighbour’s dog leaving him in severe condition in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In the video of the incident that surfaced online, the Pitbull dog can be seen rushing towards the victim outside his house and brutally attacking him as a man and a woman observe the incident from a distance but do not interfere. The video depicts the child rolling on the ground while kicking wildly in an attempt to get the dog off of him. The dog follows the victim as he struggles to get up and flees to safety. Later, while street dogs charge at the pit bull, the victim, Altaf, can be seen clinging to a door in an attempt to go inside and succeeds in entering the home. The pet dog was recently brought to Ghaziabad by its family. The Pitbull is reportedly under the Municipal Corporation's custody. Pitbull Attack in Ghaziabad: 10-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Friend's Pet Dog in Shalimar Garden Area.

Pitbull Attack in Ghaziabad

