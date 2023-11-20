The Gujarat police, on Sunday, November 19, registered a case against the person who entered the ground unauthorized during the India vs Australia ICC CWC 2023 final match. The accused has been identified as WEN Johnson. As per news agency ANI, the case has been registered against Johnson at Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad. The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match. He told cops that he crossed the railing and went into the ground as he is a fan of Virat Kohli. The case has been registered under sections 332 and 447 of IPC for unauthorised entry into the stadium of Gujarat Cricket Association. Pitch Invader, Who Entered Field of Play During India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Detained by Ahmedabad Police; Says He Supports Palestine (Watch Videos).

Case Against Wen Johnson

Gujarat | A case has been registered against the person who entered the ground unauthorized during the India-Australia World Cup final match. The case has been registered against a person named WEN Johnson at Chandkheda Police Station, Ahmedabad. The accused described himself as… https://t.co/2mhBNUzCPt — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

