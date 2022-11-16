On Wednesday, Prime Minster Narendra Modi and US President Biden exchanged greetings at the Mangrove forest visit in Bali. The two world leaders exchanged greetings while visiting the Mangrove forest during the G20 Summit 2022 in Indonesia. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Poland Missile Attack: Video Shows Immediate Aftermath of ‘Russian’ Missile Impact That Killed Two People.

PM Modi and Joe Biden Exchange Greetings

PM Modi and US President Biden exchange greetings at the Mangrove forest visit in Bali, Indonesia during the #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/qv7cqKWmab — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

