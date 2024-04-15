Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ram Lalla, idol sculptor of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Arun Yogiraj, during a political event at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Monday, April 15, 2024. Previously, in an interview with news agency ANI, Arun Yogiraj said, "I am waiting to meet our Prime Minister Modi. I will go to receive him tomorrow in Mysore." Till now, I have not received any invitations or appointments. We are waiting to meet our Prime Minister and share the experience of this beautiful journey. We will not get enough time but whatever time I get, I will just introduce myself, he added. Meanwhile, PM Modi is participating in a political rally in Mysuru ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The gathering would be attended by party workers from the Lok Sabha seats of Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Mysuru-Kodagu. Karnataka: Home Minister Amit Shah Felicitates Sculptor Arun Yogiraj in Mysore for Creating Ram Lalla Idol for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple (Watch Video).

PM Modi-Arun Yogiraj Meeting

Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Mysuru. (Source: Arun Yogiraj) pic.twitter.com/HflKqSe68V — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

