Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 17 inaugurated three major projects worth over Rs 4,000 crores in Kochi, Kerala. The three important projects include the New Dry Dock (NDD), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Earlier in the day PM Modi visited Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur and offered prayers there. PM Modi Shares Puppet Show on Ramayana Video: Indian Prime Minister Watches Memorable Show at Lepakshi, Beautifully Showcasing Aspects of the Ramayan.

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth over Rs 4,000 Crores:

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crores in Kochi. pic.twitter.com/EoUfZh3IwX — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

