Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Kerala today, April 15. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister holding a roadshow in Kerala's Alathur. Speaking at a rally in Palakkad, PM Narendra Modi said that the Lok Sabha polls are an election to take decisions for the future of the country. "This election is an election to guarantee your bright future and the bright life of your children," he added. PM Modi-Arun Yogiraj Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor During Political Event in Karnataka’s Mysuru (See Pics).

PM Modi in Kerala

