Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a groundbreaking meeting with leading gaming influencers and esports personalities - Mortal, Thug, Payal Gaming, Mythpat, and Gamerfleet, who are at the forefront of the gaming community. Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht talked about their experience as esports players and gaming influencers. During the meeting, PM Modi assured gamers that they would receive complete support and assistance from the gaming community to foster the growth of the gaming and esports industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming in India, Say Leading Creators.

PM Modi Meets Indian Gamers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top Indian Gamers PM Modi also tried his hand at a few games. pic.twitter.com/QT11YwOZfp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)