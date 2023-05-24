Prime Minister Narendra Mod has been winning hearts all over the world with his leadership and humility. Such is his aura that during his ongoing visit to Australia, PM Narendra Modi was seen on the front pages of Australian newspapers. Pictures of PM Modi on the front pages of Australian newspapers have gone viral on social media. The development comes a day after Australian PM Anthony Albanese lavished praise on PM Narendra Modi and said, "Prime Minister Modi is The Boss". PM Modi in Australia: Indian Prime Minister Talks About India-Australia Relations, Says 'In Language of Cricket, Our Ties Have Entered T20 Mode (Watch Video).

PM Modi on Front Pages of Australian Newspapers!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen on the front pages of Australian newspapers. pic.twitter.com/h07c29bAtz — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

